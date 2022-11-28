ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Crooning Chiranjeevi’s ‘Boss Party’ number a career highlight for ‘fanboy’ Nakash Aziz

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Nakash Aziz, who has lent his voice to Megastar Chiranjeevi in the ‘Boss Party’ song from the movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’, has called performing for Chiranjeevi a highlight of his career.

The song has been written and composed by Devi Sri Prasad of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame, better known as DSP.

Talking about his new number, Aziz said, “There are not many singers who get the opportunity of dabbling in different industries. I have consciously tried to break the mould and constantly reinvent myself. The efforts are finally paying off. It was a thrill to work with DSP, who is such a master of his craft. He has such a creative bent of mind.”

‘Waltair Veerayya’, directed by K.S. Ravindra, will see Chiranjeevi portraying the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s soundtrack. The film is scheduled for release in January 2023.

Aziz added: “Just jamming with him is a joy that leads to realigning our approach to the track. I had the most amazing experience working on the track. And to lend my voice to the great Chiranjeevi sir again.

“Working with him is always going to be a professional highlight. I have always been a fanboy and working with him each time feels like the experience of a lifetime.”

20221128-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himanshu Soni unties the knot on ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ wedding...

    Krithi Shetty’s look in ‘The Warriorr’ released

    Archana Puran Singh enjoys ghevar amid reminiscing guests

    ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ title track packed with ‘bhangra’ energy