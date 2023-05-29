INDIA

Crop loss drives mango grower to suicide in UP

A 42-year-old mango grower in Rahimabad, on the outskirts of Lucknow, allegedly ended his life by suicide following the loss of crop caused by the storm that lashed the city on May 27.

The man identified as Sushil Singh a.k.a Anna was found hanging from the ceiling of his room with a plastic rope tied around his neck on Sunday.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

Police suspect Sushil ended his life due to mental stress.

SHO, Rahimabad, Akhtiyar Ahmad said, “Initial investigation showed Sushil had bought a pickup van for business but could not repay its loan. He planned to pay it off with profits from selling mangoes but the thunderous storm on Saturday destroyed the standing crop. The family said he wept bitterly at the loss seeing the mangoes lying on the ground in the grove.”

He added that the post-mortem report of Sushil Singh was awaited.

Ansari said Sushil is survived by his wife Gayatri Singh, 38, and three daughters — Shriji, 12, Shanvi, 9 and Kavya Singh.

