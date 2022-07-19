Recent heavy rains in south and central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region has damaged crops in 38 villages of eights districts, state Education Minister and government spokesman Jitu Vaghani said.

The Agriculture Department is conducting surveys in these areas, but there are many pockets in these districts where they are not able to go due to water logging, he said.

Vaghani said that standing crops in Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts were damaged, and total 120 survey teams are on ground doing survey of 29,800 hectares of land, and drones are being used where necessary. Once the survey data is available, the state government will release compensation amounts as per the disaster norms, he added.

In the rain-affected areas, more than 60,000 persons were evacuated and moved to safe places, and once the water receded, they returned back to their home, the minister said.

He also said that the state has received 495 mm rains, and 237 talukas have recorded 125 mm, resulting into sowing on 55.61 lakh hectares – groundnuts on 15.63 lakh hectares, cotton on 23.11 lakh hectares, and pulses and grains on 5.45 lakh hectares.

The minister said despite the heavy rains, only one per cent of 18,000 villages faced power disruption, and power supply has been restored in all these villages.

