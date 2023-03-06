RJD MLC Sunil Singh, who was present in party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence on Monday when the CBI team came to question her, claimed that the investigators asked her old and out of context questions.

“Rs 10 crore was recovered from a MLA of BJP in Karnataka and the CBI is conducting raids on number 10 (Rabri Devi’s residence is at 10 Circular Road, Patna).

“I was present inside Rabri Devi’s residence when the CBI was quizzing her. It was out of context questions that CBI sleuths asked her. The CBI team was headed by a DIG rank officer and the situation was such that they were telling jokes. They have asked all old questions which they had asked Rabri Devi and other members of the Lalu family already in the past. The CBI team came here to the house of Rabri Devi for the Holi Milan Samaroh,” he said.

“CBI is taking action on the directions of the BJP and it is carrying out political vendetta with the leaders of the opposition parties. The CBI takes action only against the leaders who are anti-BJP,” Sunil Singh added.

“The central agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax are losing credibility through such raids. Hence, no one is taking them seriously. Everyone is understanding now that these agencies are acting on the directions of BJP leaders,” he said.

“In 2024, BJP will not get a single seat in Bihar. All 40 seats will go to Mahagathbandhan. Hence, BJP is anguished about it. It is deliberately asking the CBI to conduct raids on the opposition leaders,” Singh said.

20230306-230403