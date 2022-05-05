INDIA

Cross-border tunnel found in Jammu, plan to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF

The Border security force (BSF) said on Thursday that its troops have detected a trans-border tunnel on the International Border in J&K’s Samba district, thus foiling designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

A BSF spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S.P.S. Sandhu said in a statement, “Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF Jammu detected a cross border tunnel on May 4, 2022 in the area of BOP Chak Faquira opposite samba area.”

This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half year, said the BSF.

Sandhu said, “This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight long anti-tunnelling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug out and is suspected to be about 150 metres long originating from the Pakistan side.

“With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra.”

While giving details about the tunnel size, the DIG said, “The tunnel opening is about 2 feet and so far 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the exit of tunnel. Detailed search of the tunnel will be carried out during the day.

“D.K. Boora IG BSF Jammu lauded the devotion and dedication of the BSF troops in detecting this tunnel. This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half years. This showed the evil strategy of the Pakistan establishment to create trouble in India.

“BSF has been always in forefront to safeguard the borders and create sense of security among border population.”

He added that the efforts of the BSF will continue further to detect any further possible tunnels”.

