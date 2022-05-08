INDIA

Crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar

NewsWire
0
0

A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.

Songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar that were dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would also be played in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started identifying prominent crossings across the city.

According to official sources, most probably, the main crossing in Ayodhya on way to Ram Janmabhoomi was likely to be selected for this project.

“We will finalise a prominent crossing in the next 10 days and will forward a proposed to the state government for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

