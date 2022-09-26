INDIA

Crowds in Himachal temples with onset of Navratri festival

NewsWire
0
0

Crowds of devotees from across the region thronged temples in Himachal Pradesh on Monday on the first day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars.

The popular temples of Naina Devi in Bilaspur district; Chintpurni in Una district; Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi in Kangra district; Bhimakali and Hateshwari in Shimla district; and Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur district witnessed a huge rush.

A majority of the pilgrims came from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

We are expecting over 20,000 devotees at the temple every day,” an official at the Naina Devi shrine told IANS over phone.

Devotees would be able to watch online live “darshan” of temples and would also be able to offer online offerings.

Security has been beefed up and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed to manage the crowd in all the prominent shrines, a senior police official here told IANS.

The festival will conclude on October 5.

20220926-092003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 2,000 aid, 25 kg rice to private teachers in Telangana

    Apni Party to protest delimitation commission proposals on Dec 29

    Delhi Riots: If there was no permission, why did cops accompany...

    O2 shortage claims 13 more lives in Goa; 75 dead in...