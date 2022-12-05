INDIA

CRPF arrests 5 Maoists, 7 surrender in three states

NewsWire
0
0

In operations carried out in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested five Maoists, while seven others surrendered, a spokesperson said.

According to the CRPF, the five militia members were arrested on Sunday from the forest area under the Cherla police station of Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Maoists surrendered before the CRPF and state police at Yatapaka.

In Chhattisgarh’s Chintagufa and Sukma, one and four Maoists laid down their weapons, respectively.

The CRPF apprised that to counter the Maoist threat, the force has adopted a multi-pronged strategy of conducting operations, shutting down supply lines, setting up new camps in core areas and urgingthe militiamen to lay down arms and join the mainstream, which has been the reason for their success.

20221205-135202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did Delhi Police’s anti-riot mock drill alert PFI members in Jahangirpuri?

    All eyes on Australia as crucial Quad Summit gets set to...

    NPCIL MD to meet TN chief secretary as resistance to AFR...

    India will be fastest growing economy next fiscal: Shah