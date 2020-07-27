CRPF at forefront to keep nation safe: Modi

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 82nd Raising Day, saying the paramilitary force is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe.

“Greetings to all CRPF personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding force. The CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further wished the force achieve greater heights in the coming years.

The CRPF, mandated to provide internal security especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected states, came into existence as the Crown Representative’s Police on July 27, 1939 under the British.

After Independence, it was rechristened the CRPF on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949 by the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The 3.5-lakh strong Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is the country’s largest paramilitary force.

It is for the first time that the force is skipping its mega Raising Day event this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing protocols.

The event involving marching contingents and display of combat skills in an open ground was scheduled for March 19 in adjoining Gurugram in Haryana but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the CRPF headquarters here on the occasion and addressed the CRPF personnel posted across the country through a video link.

He also unveiled three documentaries prepared by the CRPF depicting the role of its ‘Corona Warriors’, environment protectors and troops involved in internal security.

