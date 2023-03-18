INDIA

CRPF commandant booked by CBI in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against a CRPF official on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of approximately Rs 5.61 crore, which is 108 per cent of his known sources of income.

The accused was identified as Neeraj Kumar Pandey, a CRPF commandant posted at Lucknow.

A senior CBI official said that searches were conducted at four places – Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur, and Delhi – and investments in immovable properties at Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida and Yamuna Expressway worth Rs.4.6 crore in the name of accused and his family members, deposits to the tune of Rs 1.02 crore in bank accounts, transactions of money worth Rs 6.18 crore in the bank accounts of accused, family members, and companies controlled by them and various documents related to acquisition of movable and immovable assets including jewellery and purchase of shares worth crores were found.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

