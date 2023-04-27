INDIA

CRPF constable commits suicide in Hyderabad

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Devendra Kumar, who was deployed on guard duty at the residence of CRPF Inspector General Mahesh Chandra at Chikoti Garden in Begumpet, shot himself with his service rifle.

Originally from Chhattisgarh, the victim is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

The constable was reported to be in depression.

Police suspect a failed relationship to be the reason behind the constable killing himself.

Police have shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

