CRPF constable held for raping woman multiple times on the pretext of marriage

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on the pretext of marriage in the national capital, the police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Vijay Kumar (33), a resident of JJ colony in Dakshinpuri presently posted at Mandoli CRPF camp.

According to a senior police officer, the woman, who’s a resident of Sangam Vihar, filed a complaint wherein she stated that she was married to Anil Kumar on February 6, 2013 and gave birth to a male child from the wedlock in October 2014.

“Later, their relationship worsened and she is now in the process of legal separation from her husband. In the meantime, she came in contact with Vijay Kumar, a CRPF constable, through Yogpal, the husband of her younger sister and a friend of Vijay,” said the officer.

“Vijay is also a married person and is in the process of separation from his wife. Both of them agreed to marry and established physical relationship many times at various places in Delhi as well as outside,” said the officer.

“Now Vijay is refusing to marry her and has also blocked her phone number. She told the police that he had physical relation with her many times even without her consent on the pretext of marrying her,” the officer said.

“A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused,” he added.

