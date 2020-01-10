CRPF DIG shifted for throwing hot water at jawan

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A Deputy Inspector General rank officer in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was transferred for throwing hot water at a jawan and an enquiry has been initiated against him, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The accused officer, identified as D.K. Tripathi, has been transferred to the Manipur and Nagaland sector from his current posting in Bihar’s Mokamaghat.

The transfer has been done pending a detailed probe into the incident. Strangely, the CRPF headquarters in Delhi in the transfer order extended “best wishes to the officer for a successful tenure in the new assignment”.

Tripathi, who was in-charge of CRPF’s Mokamaghat group centre, had thrown boiling water on a jawan working at the officers’ mess.

The jawan suffered burns on his face, neck and chest and has been hospitalised.

The injured jawan Amol Kharat is from CRPF’s 65th Battalion and is temporarily attached with CRPF’s camp in Rajgir.

Following the incident, a departmental probe was initiated under an IG-rank officer and the initial report was to be submitted by January 10. He has been indicted in the probe.

The initial sequence of incident states that Tripathi reached the officers’ mess and asked for hot water. Kharat brought it in a thermo flask, which infuriated the officer. In rage, he threw the boiling water at the jawan, who was injured.

