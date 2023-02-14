A wreath-laying ceremony by CRPF was organised at the Martyrs Memorial in Lethpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday in honour of the bravehearts who laid down their lives on February 14, 2019.

Tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who died in that terror attack.

Fondly remembering the fallen heroes, the CRPF jawans, who were also on duty in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, said they miss their colleagues but their morale is high to take on the militants and end terrorism in Kashmir.

Karan Singh, a CRPF jawan who was a part of the convoy that was targetted by terrorists said they initially thought that it was a grenade blast or a tyre burst, but soon realised it was a terrorist attack on their convoy.

“We promptly took control of the situation and secured the area,” he said.

Ravinder Bodra, another CRPF jawan, who was on duty in Pulwama on that day, said they are proud of their fallen colleagues and the morale of the CRPF jawans is high.

“We have taken revenge. If in the future terrorists have similar designs, they will receive the same treatment,” Ravinder Bodra said.

“We have changed the SOP for the duty now, earlier vehicular traffic used to accompany the security forces convoy, now we don’t allow any traffic, when convoy moves,” P.R. Dwivedi, another CRPF jawan, who was posted in Pulwama four years ago, said while remembering his colleagues.

