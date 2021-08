A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a civilian were injured on Friday in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at the security forces near the SBI branch in the main chowk in Sopore town.

“The grenade exploded injuring a CRPF head constable and a civilian, both of whom have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches”, sources said.

