An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force allegedly shot himself with his service gun in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 p.m. and the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rajbir Singh.

“He was deployed at Intelligence Bureau Director’s residence,” the official said.

“No suicide note has been recovered and the post-mortem will be conducted today, following which his body will be handed over to the family members,” the official added.

