An Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Tuesday, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Assistant Commandant Sunil Kumar, posted at the CRPF’s 4th Bn headquarters in Rayagada town.

As per reports, Sunil Kumar, a native of Bihar, was staying at the CRPF camp in Rayagada for the last few months. He allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service weapon in the bathroom of his office.

After getting information, Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma, along with a forensic team, rushed to the site and started investigation.

