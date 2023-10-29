CRPF sub-inspector commits suicide over rejection of leave application in Odisha

A 58-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide by shooting himself from his own service rifle reportedly for denial of leave in Maoist-infested Nuapada district.

The deceased SI, D. Gunasekharan, was a resident of Gudipalli village in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

Gunasekharan, an SI of the 19 Battalion CRPF, was deployed at the CRPF camp in Khadupani under the Boden police limits in Nuapada district.

“Gunasekharan had recently applied for leave to attend the ring ceremony of his daughter scheduled to be held on October 30. However, his leave application was not approved for some unknown reasons. He was mentally upset over the non-sanction of the leave and might have killed himself for this. He fired the bullet at his throat from his service AK-47 rifle on Sunday morning. The bullet that pierced his head also fell several metres away after making a hole in the roof,” said a senior police official.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation registering an unnatural death case in this regard.

The body of the deceased SI has reportedly been sent to his native village by the CRPF.

