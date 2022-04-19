INDIA

CRPF trooper killed, 12 injured in road accident in J&K’s Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday in a road accident in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Police sources said a truck hit a CRPF vehicle in Hyderpora bypass area resulting in injuries to 13 CRPF troopers.

“All the injured CRPF troopers were shifted to BSF hospital in Humhama where one constable identified as M.N. Mani succumbed to injuries.

“Two CRPF troopers identified as ASI Jasraj and constable Sushant Biswas have been referred to Army’s 92 Base Hospital”, sources said.

