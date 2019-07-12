CRPF trooper shoots himself dead in Jammu

Jammu, July 14 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself dead here on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said that the CRPF man, identified as R. Ram Kumar and posted at the Civil Secretariat complex, shot himself afternoon with his service rifle.

“He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered in this incident and investigation has been started,” a police source said.

