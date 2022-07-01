A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself with his service rifle on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Police sources said the CRPF trooper posted in the Gund area of Ganderbal district shot himself with his service rifle.

“He was shifted to the sub-district hospital Kangan where doctors referred him to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

“He finally succumbed to injuries. An FIR has been registered in this incident under relevant sections of law,” sources said.

