A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself inside a camp here on Saturday.

CRPF PRO Pankaj Singh told reporters that jawan Yogesh Kumar belonging to 117 Battalion of the CRPF shot himself dead with his service rifle inside the Wazir Bagh camp in Srinagar city.

The PRO said the cause of suicide is being probed. The police have registered an FIR into the incident and necessary action under the provisions of CrPc is being taken.

–IANS

