A crucial meeting of the ruling CPI(M) got underway here on Wednesday which will continue till Friday as important decisions, including the return of Saji Cherian to the state cabinet, are expected to be made.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the CPI(M) state committee consisting of over 70 party leaders will deliberate part which will be followed by the Secretariat meeting on Friday.

The crucial decision that is expected to be taken is the likely return of former Minister Saji Cherian, who had to quit in July after a huge public outcry over his remarks allegedly disrespecting the Constitution of India.

At the time of quitting, Cherian was handling the portfolios of Cinema, Culture and Fisheries. He got relief when a division bench of the Kerala High Court early this month dismissed a plea that sought disqualification of Cherian as an MLA.

This relief came for Cherian a few days after the local police, which probed the case, decided to close the case as it did not have the merit.

Chief Minister Vijayan is said to have a soft corner for Cherian for various reasons and when he quit as Minister, his portfolios were divided among three Ministers.

Another point of discussion at the party meeting is on how to tackle Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is continuing to give sleepless nights to the Vijayan government.

