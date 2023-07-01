A crucial meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is underway at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting has been called to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sources said that the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group has been called in wake of the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting over the UCC on July 3.

Sources said that the party leaders will discuss the issue of the UCC in the meeting and also chalk out a strategy to corner the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The issue of UCC gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week in Madhya Pradesh strongly pitched for it.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh Bhopal while addressing BJP booth workers Modi said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC.

“These days, people are being provoked by the UCC. You tell me, if there is one law for one person in a home, and another law for another person, can that house function?” Modi asked.

The Prime Minister also reached out to two subsections within Muslims — women and Pasmanda Muslims, over the issue of Triple Talaq and Pashmanda community being neglected for years to bring them towards the party.

The Congress has earlier strongly criticised the government and accused the BJP of raising the UCC as a tool to divert attention from real issues and it represents the Modi government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarization.

On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process over the issue by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Besides Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Shaktisinh Gohil, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, Manickam Tagore and several others have arrived at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.

