INDIA

Crucial Monday for Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association president

NewsWire
0
0

Coming Monday (February 13) is going to be crucial for the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) President Saiby Jose Kidangoor when the state High Court will hear his petition challenging case registered against him for allegedly fleecing large sums of money from his clients on the pretext of “using it to bribe judges”.

Kidangoor has been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property).

He has also been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with the offence of public servants taking illegal money.

Trouble began for him, when a social media post was put up by a lawyer alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients “to be given to judges so as to get a favourable verdict”.

Based on this, the vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and is understood to have found some evidence, post which the report was sent to the Kerala Police. After a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered against Kidangoor.

Earlier this week, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) held a special urgent meeting and decided to serve a show-cause notice to him.

20230204-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Axar Patel knows how to get the best out of me,...

    PM announces ex-gratia for kin of Mizoram stone quarry collapse victims

    Telangana a role model for other states, says KCR

    Charaka Shapath for MBBS students: Madurai Medical College dean reinstated