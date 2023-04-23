INDIA

Crucial Nitish Kumar-Mamata Banerjee meeting likely on April 25

NewsWire
0
0

A crucial meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar will likely take place on April 25.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that Nitish Kumar is supposed to come to Kolkata on Tuesday morning and there is a high possibility of his meeting with Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on the same evening.

A member of the West Bengal cabinet said that the meeting will harp on the unity of opposition forces against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the last couple of months, Mamata Banerjee has had an array of meetings with a number of non-BJP and non-Congress leaders on the issue of opposition unity against the BJP in the 2024 polls.

Last month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met her in Kalighat.

In the meeting, the two leaders agreed to maintain a distance with Congress and rather focus on the unity of the regional forces against BJP in the 2024 polls.

Soon after meeting Akhilesh, Mamata Banerjee went to Odisha and had a meeting with her counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

This was followed by a visit to Kolkata by Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy during which he met Banerjee.

Last week, she also called up her counterpart in Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin and discussed the unity of opposition forces against the role of Governors in the opposition-ruled state in the country.

In the recent past, Mamata Banerjee, in all her public meetings, stressed that if the opposition gets united before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then it is possible to bring an end to the BJP-led regime.

However, she has always avoided the tricky issue of whether Congress is a part of her blueprint of united opposition against BJP.

20230423-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka to open 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning

    Listen to the riveting memoir of the Duke of Sussex in...

    War leaps world food commodity prices: FAO

    Warrior Hero or Religious Bigot? Why Tipu continues to be a...