New Delhi, May 31 (IANSlife) Luxury car brand Lexus has embarked on a collaborative journey with designers Abraham & Thakore to pursue luxury that is personal and conscious. Lexus has teamed up with the masters of minimalism – Abraham & Thakore to release limited edition jackets featuring custom designs inspired by the brand. Designed based on the Lexus philosophy, the collaboration compliments the brand’s style and its purpose as a luxury lifestyle brand in India.

Akin to the design philosophy of the new LC, the Abraham & Thakore capsule collection as aptly titled Lexus Life, symbolises the luxury of craft, the sustainability of design, the beauty of the handmade, and is in line with Lexus’ Omotenashi principles of luxury and fulfilling guest needs.

The menswear range is a striking Lexus electrified jacket quilted using Trapunto technique – layers of tabby silk are stitched together to create a layered, tone-on-tone effect. The corozo buttons are made from the nut of a palm tree and are akin to ‘vegetable ivory’. The womenswear is a majestic Lexus electrified puffer jacket, featuring a contrast stitch. Quilted in pure shot silk, the jacket’s light weight viscose lining keeps one warm and comfortable. The collection features Abraham & Thakore’s signature touches in a design sensibility that is thoughtful and inspired by traditional craftsmanship.

Commenting on the new range, David Abraham & Rakesh Thakore said, “Lexus Life by Abraham & Thakore is about the luxury of craft, the sustainability of design and the beauty of hand. The design language of brand Lexus matches the DNA of Abraham & Thakore that is understated, bold, luxurious and humble. We are happy to see the start of an exciting journey together towards making luxury personal.”

Also sharing his views on the collaboration and the latest offering from Lexus in India, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “As a conscious lifestyle luxury brand, we are always open to working with like-minded brands and individuals who believe in crafting amazing experiences for a better tomorrow. We are proud to partner with Abraham & Thakore who are bringing their own creative aesthetic to reflect contemporary yet non-conforming fashion and sustainability that is synonymous with both the brands. Both Lexus and A&T believe that real luxury lies in specially crafted products in limited numbers of high quality and this collection is no exception.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230531-125008