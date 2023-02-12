WORLD

Cruise line launched between Libya, Tunisia

A cruise line between Libya and Tunisia was launched for the first time in more than 11 years.

The launch ceremony of the cruise line was attended by the Transport Minister Mohamed al-Shuhubi, the Tunisian Ambassador to Libya al-As’ad al-Ajli, and a number of senior Libyan officials, the Libyan Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Sunday.

Efforts will be made in the future to launch several cruise lines from Libya to several neighbouring countries, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“The Libyans were waiting for the launch of this cruise line for more than a decade. The first trip will be from (the capital) Tripoli to (Tunisia’s) Zarzis. We are working to launch cruise lines to Malta, Morocco, and Egypt,” Ala al-Sokni, director of the Tripoli marine passenger station, told Xinhua.

Two years ago, the Libyan government launched a cruise line between Libya and Turkey for the first time in more than 20 years, a step aimed at promoting the partnership between the two countries’ public and private sectors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

