Crypt TV to produce content in India with Abundantia Entertainment

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) US-based Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment have joined hands to produce content in India.

Crypt TV is known for backing projects like “The Birch” and “The Look-See”, and the company aims to develop content ranging from 10-minute, programmes designed for YouTube and Facebook, to premium television shows and films with Abundantia Entertainment.

The deal was announced by Crypt TV CEO Jack Davis and Abundantia Entertainment CEO Vikram Malhotra.

On collaboration, Davis said: “We are ecstatic to partner with Abundantia to bring our signature genre brand to India. Crypt has a growing Indian audience and some of our favorite IP are fueled by traffic from the region. We strongly believe India is a focal point for the future of media and young consumers there are very engaged on digital platforms.

“We have big future plans there and I am so excited to begin our move into the region with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment. Vikram and Abundantia have a long track record of creating powerful content and we share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture-changing stories.”

