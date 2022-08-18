INDIASCI-TECH

Crypto.com lays off more employees in ‘worse’ second job cut round

NewsWire
0
0

Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com has laid off more employees in the second round and this time, the firing of employees is worse than the previous job cut, as the global crypto meltdown gets deeper.

According to a Decrypt report, citing sources, the latest round of job cuts has not been announced publicly.

During the call, “leadership expressed they had no intention of going public. Top management is unlikely to make an announcement as, after the June layoffs, they claimed that everyone’s job was safe, and that no more layoffs will happen,” the report said late on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the Singapore-based company this time fired people “from critical products like exchange, app and wallet.”

“The company is hiding the fact that they’ve laid off more than 1,000 employees even though they officially announced laying off 260,” a Crypto.com employee had said on LinkedIn.

“They’ve removed the company directory so we can’t see the numbers go down. It’s not good for morale to see that 1/3 of the invitation list on your next meeting is disabled accounts,” the employee had mentioned.

In June, Crypto.com announced it’s laying off around 260 employees, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce.

Its CEO Kris Marszalek said the company’s approach is to stay focused on executing against its roadmap and optimising for profitability.

“That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5 per cent of our corporate workforce,” he had announced.

20220818-105203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha administers 4 crore Covid vaccine doses

    Did Pinarayi Vijayan reject proposal to confer Honorary D.Litt on President?

    Sign of truce: After Sibal, Anand Sharma backs Priyanka

    Trip planning has never been easier