BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Crypto.com to reduce 20% of workforce amid ongoing economic headwinds

NewsWire
0
0

Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com on Friday announced that the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 20 per cent amid ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events.

This is the second major layoff at Crypto.com, which laid off about 260 employees, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce, in mid-2022.

“We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry. That trajectory changed rapidly with a confluence of negative economic developments,” Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said in a blog post.

The company did not specify which positions were eliminated in the latest round of layoffs, but blamed the failure of FTX, whose misappropriation of customer funds and bankruptcy “significantly damaged trust in the industry”.

Meanwhile, another crypto exchange Coinbase laid off 20 per cent of its workforce, or about 950 people, to reduce its operating expenses amid the economic recession fears.

Coinbase Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that as part of this round of headcount reduction, “we will be shutting down several projects where we have a lower probability of success”.

The crypto company in June last year eliminated 18 per cent of its workforce or nearly 1,100 people.

20230113-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lord Ganesha on Budget day: The untold, unwritten custom of Finance...

    Covid 2.0 to hit 1QFY22 revenue of auto ancillaries: Ind-Ra

    India becomes talent factory for P&G worldwide; Sundar Raman joins global...

    Solar PLI scheme to benefit incremental demand till FY30: Ind-Ra