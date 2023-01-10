BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Crypto exchange Coinbase fires 950 people, shuts down ‘several’ projects

NewsWire
0
0

Crypto exchange Coinbase on Tuesday laid off 20 per cent of its workforce, or about 950 people, to reduce its operating expenses amid the economic recession fears.

Coinbase Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that as part of this round of headcount reduction, “we will be shutting down several projects where we have a lower probability of success”.

The crypto company in June last year eliminated 18 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 people.

“We also reduced headcount last year as the market started to correct, and in hindsight, we could have cut further at that time,” said the CEO.

“As we examined our 2023 scenarios, it became clear that we would need to reduce expenses to increase our chances of doing well in every scenario,” he said in a statement.

And there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, “without considering changes to headcount”.

Armstrong said that some other projects will continue to operate as normal, “just with fewer people on the team”.

Affected team members will receive an email to their personal account with more information.

“We will be providing a comprehensive package to support you through this transition. For those of you in the US, this includes a minimum of 14 weeks base pay (2 additional weeks per year worked), health insurance, and other benefits,” said the CEO.

“We are also providing extra transition support for impacted employees on a work visa. Those of you outside the US will receive similar support in line with the employment laws of your country,” he added.

20230110-183006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SEBI amends recent AT-1 bond valuation norms

    Rationalising income tax, lowering Customs duties among suggestions to Centre

    Bharti Airtel board to discuss strategic plans next Wednesday

    Sustainable demand to increase frequencies from India: SriLankan Airlines (IANS Exclusive)