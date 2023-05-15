BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

NewsWire
0
0

Prosecutors raided two of South Korea’s local cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday as part of an investigation into the snowballing suspicions surrounding opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk’s digital assets, officials said.

A team of investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office seized transaction records and other materials from Upbit and Bithumb, they said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move came as Rep. Kim has come under fire following revelations he owned around 800,000 Wemix coins in 2021, worth around 6 billion won ($4.5 million), a significant amount inconsistent with his frugal image. Suspicions have arisen over where the money came from and whether he used insider information.

The first-term lawmaker, who quit the main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, has also faced allegations he traded cryptocurrency coins while he was attending at least two meetings of the judiciary committee of the National Assembly, which took place in May and November of last year.

Kim operates his digital wallets at Upbit and Bithumb.

20230515-174803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Oct wholesale price inflation rises to over 12%

    Equities extend gains, Q3FY22 earnings in focus for fresh cues

    Adani Wilmar shares rally as Russia-Ukraine war threatens India’s sunflower imports

    US Fed delivers another big interest rate hike