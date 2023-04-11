BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cryptocurrencies important part of discussion under India’s G20 presidency: Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that cryptocurrencies are a very important part of the discussion under India’s G20 presidency.

“Given so many collapses and shocks in cryptocurrencies. We seek to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with this matter,” she said in Washington while participating in a roundtable meeting on the theme ‘Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise’ with business leaders and investors.

It was hosted by industry body CII, US India Business Council and US Chamber.

The roundtable was attended by a diverse set of investors, including senior executives, private sector business leaders, venture capitalists, institutional investors, and representatives of pension and endowment funds.

Sitharaman apprised the group of the journey of India’s conscious policy choices and structural and governance reforms that laid the foundation for the Indian economy to support growth at its full potential.

“Free trade agreements are being signed in a much faster way nowadays. We’ve just concluded one with Australia. Earlier we concluded with UAE, Mauritius and with ASEAN. We have extended the quota-free and tariff-free regime to least developed countries,” she said.

The finance minister also highlighted India’s robust digital public infrastructure such as Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Account Aggregator platform, which have enabled small entrepreneurs to access credit and other digital services.

In a world full of post-pandemic challenges, she said that India offers policy certainty, skilled manpower, high digital tech adaption rate resulting in a host of opportunities for investment.

Sitharaman exhorted the participants to become part of India’s exciting transformational journey towards greater prosperity, better standards of living for its citizens and higher returns for investors.

20230411-090403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Budget 2022: Tax rebates in Budget for realty vital for...

    Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

    74% Indian mid-market businesses optimistic about economy: Survey

    Binny Bansal sells Flipkart stake to Tencent as China hardens border...