BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cryptocurrency transactions to come under money laundering provisions: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

Any participation in transactions involving virtual digital assets or cryptocurrency, would come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA, the Centre has said.

This was announced through a gazette notification, issued on March 7.

The step has been taken to tighten misuse of digital assets.

Government in the gazette has warned investors against “participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer’s offer and sale of a virtual digital asset”.

“Exchange and transfer of virtual digital assets would also fall under PMLA laws,” the notification further said.

According to the Income tax act, a virtual digital asset refers to any information, code, number, or token generated through cryptographic means.

20230308-171405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki’s service network crossed 4K touch-points

    British Airways to launch digital vaccine passports

    Equity indices fall on profit booking, Covid concerns; oil stocks down...

    SEBI amends recent AT-1 bond valuation norms