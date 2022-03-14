CSC owner killed in broad daylight in Bihar

An owner of a Common Service Centre (CSC) was gunned down in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Monday afternoon.

The police said that the deceased — who has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary — sustained six gunshot injuries and died on the spot. The incident occurred at Shahpur Balua Mor under Nauhatta police station.

Following the incident, over 200 agitated persons attacked the Nauhatta police station and damaged government properties.

“The victim was the owner of a CSC, which is associated with the Central Bank of India. He was on the way to the district headquarters in Saharsa for some work when two bikers intercepted him at Shahpur Balua Mor and opened fire on him indiscriminately,” said D. Kumar, SHO of Nauhatta police station.

After committing the crime, the duo ensured that Chaudhary was dead and fled from the spot while firing in the air.

Following the incident, the traders of the locality brought pulled down the shutters of their shops and protested against the local police.

20220314-185205