CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI) will soon launch a digital platform that will guide the people, patients and caregivers on various heart conditions.

The platform, which is likely to be available for the public by August end, will have descriptions of heart problems, their preventions, and dos and don’ts.

According to Dr Vijay Bang of CSI, “Research says that about 64 per cent of patients check the Internet for health information when they have acute symptoms of any health condition. Also, about 50 per cent seek information on the net after the first symptom. After that, they go to the doctor, and the rest themselves take the medicine or take drugs on the advice of the pharmacists.”

This highlights the need for a digital platform (website and app) to educate people about health issues.

“However, since CSI deals with heart diseases, which is the number one killer in the world today, we are developing a digital platform for the same,” he stated.

He said that too often, people go to the Internet and try to apply half-baked information, solutions for their heart conditions that end up doing more harm than good.

For example, many heart attack patients or their relatives ignore heart attack to gas and delay the treatment, which sometimes proves fatal.

Dr Sudeep Kumar, faculty at cardiology department of SGPGIMS, said, “Soon the digital devices based on machine learning and artificial intelligence will be able to predict heart issues and probable treatment, and requirements for admission.”

As of now, the devices are being developed in developed countries. And some of them have become successful.

“Soon these will also come to India soon and by entering lab reports data, scans and case history and clinical symptoms, they will help in diagnosis of disease and probable treatment,” he added.

20230327-084401

