A top government research body is developing a mechanised scavenging system, which was initiated after intensive studies of the diverse nature of the Indian sewerage system and the manner of its choking.

The technology developed by CSIR-CMERI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute) is modular in design so as to ensure customised deployment strategies as per situational requirements, a release from the Department of Science and Technology said.

The system also focuses upon sustainable usage of resource, i.e., water as it sucks in slurry from the choked sewerage systems and after adequate filtration of the same, redirects the same for clearing of chokage using the self-propelling nozzle (SPN).

This CSIR-CMERI technology provides in-situ option for mechanised scavenging as well as purification of water. The design of the technology is such that the water filtration mechanism may be changed/modified as per the customised needs/requirements with the ability to change/redesign the filter media.

The vehicle-mounted filtration units will be able to augment and use water from surface drain and flooded areas and purify it into water suitable for agricultural, household and drinking water usages, the release said.

The drinking water scarcity prevalent in flood-affected regions can be solved to a certain extent by providing instantaneous and in-situ water purification solutions at ease.

This provides a consolidated technology solution in a flood-affected region as it will be able to clear drainage chokage in flood-affected regions, which will help in providing an outlet for flood stagnated water, as well as provide water purification solutions in flood disaster zones, it said.

