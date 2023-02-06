INDIASCI-TECH

CSIR develops new variety of peppermint

NewsWire
0
0

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Lucknow has released a newly developed variety of peppermint (Mentha piperita) ‘CIM-surass’ that has over 70 per cent menthol component.

A room freshener herbal vaporizer ‘Aero-Clean’ and a booklet titled ‘Cultivation, Processing, and Marketing of Suitable Aromatic Crops for North-Eastern Regions of India’ to provide information on aromatic plants to the farmers of northeast has also been released.

CSIR Director General, N. Kalaiselvi, said, “CSIR is transforming the lives of common people through its technologies.”

Appreciating the efforts of Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP)- a frontier plant research laboratory of CSIR- she said that during CIMAP’s ‘Kisan Mela’, value-added planting material is made available to the farmers that helps in increasing farmers’ income.

“The main objective of organising this scientist, entrepreneur and farmer meet is to become an accessible medium to make CIMAP’s research available to the public,” said CIMAP Director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi.

20230206-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    An unsparingly honest and forthright memoir from Tejendra Khanna

    Rift on common minimum programme with JMM, Jharkhand Cong leaders to...

    ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7: Alia talks about fitting into Kapoor...

    YSRCP MLA Subbaiah passes away