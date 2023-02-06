The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Lucknow has released a newly developed variety of peppermint (Mentha piperita) ‘CIM-surass’ that has over 70 per cent menthol component.

A room freshener herbal vaporizer ‘Aero-Clean’ and a booklet titled ‘Cultivation, Processing, and Marketing of Suitable Aromatic Crops for North-Eastern Regions of India’ to provide information on aromatic plants to the farmers of northeast has also been released.

CSIR Director General, N. Kalaiselvi, said, “CSIR is transforming the lives of common people through its technologies.”

Appreciating the efforts of Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP)- a frontier plant research laboratory of CSIR- she said that during CIMAP’s ‘Kisan Mela’, value-added planting material is made available to the farmers that helps in increasing farmers’ income.

“The main objective of organising this scientist, entrepreneur and farmer meet is to become an accessible medium to make CIMAP’s research available to the public,” said CIMAP Director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi.

20230206-135403