Union Minister for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, who is also the vice president of CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research), on Saturday announced the launching of “One Week, One Lab” countrywide campaign from January 6, 2023.

In this campaign, each of the 37 premier laboratories/ institutes of the CSIR spread across the country will, one after the other in every successive week, showcase their exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs to the people of India.

Addressing the 200th Governing Body Meeting of CSIR at the Science Centre in Delhi, Jitendra Singh said, the “One Week One Lab” theme-based campaign is expected to ignite the minds of young innovators, students, start-ups, academia, and industry to look for opportunities through deep tech ventures.

The Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is president of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), had chaired the meeting of CSIR Society on October 15 this year, and appreciated the efforts of CSIR in the past 80 years.

The Prime Minister had urged CSIR in the Society meeting to develop a vision for 2042 when CSIR turns 100 years old and also highlighted the significance of documenting the journey of the past 80 years, which can help take a review of progress achieved and identify areas of lacunae which can be addressed.

At the 200th Governing Body Meeting of CSIR on Saturday, the Minister announced a Special Call for Research Grant Proposals for Women Scientists.

The call for research grant proposal is for women scientists including those who have taken a career break and are interested in returning to research and re-establishing their career.

Keeping in tune with the transformations happening in CSIR, the Minister of Science and Technology also released the new tagline, “CSIR-The Innovation Engine of India”.

