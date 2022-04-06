SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

CSK launches Super Kings Academy in Chennai, Salem

NewsWire
0
0

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday launched Super Kings Academy — cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls here in the city and in Salem.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach L Balaji and CEO K S Viswanathan virtually attended the inauguration and interacted with the students.

Chahar, who has been a key player for the CSK over the years, said he had improved as a person and as an athlete after joining the “CSK family”.

“I have improved as a person and as an athlete after joining the CSK family. I can give that guarantee to everyone, the parents and kidsI don’t know how many will play for the country or the state but there is one guarantee that you will surely become a better person and all of you will be treated equally,” the pacer said.

“Obviously, there are a lot of players playing in the country but the most important thing is to express yourself and you will have that freedom,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hussey mentioned that it is a great opportunity for young boys and girls to be part of something special.

“Everyone has got an opportunity to improve their game. It is a chance to improve their cricket, which is important, but also a chance to improve as people,” he said.

According to Balaji, CSK has always unearthed a lot of talented players.

“CSK has always unearthed a lot of talent in the past. There have always been players who have not played much but suddenly they will come out good and go on to play for India. The Super Kings Academy is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls,” he added.

The Academy will have experienced, BCCI certified coaches who will impart CSK system of learning to students. It will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff, a release said.

The academies have begun with summer camps and will operate throughout the year.

20220406-230803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1st Match: Easwaran, Panchal take India A to 308/4 at stumps...

    It’s not an impossible task, says James Anderson on beating Australia...

    Warne says no one will turn up if Hobart hosts the...

    Kohli’s runs are crucial to India’s success, despite him not being...