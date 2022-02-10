Cuba drops below 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases

Cuba fell below 1,000 daily Covid-19 infections, after reporting 919 cases and three deaths from the disease in the last day, for a total of 1,056,846 cases and 8,450 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health has said.

In its daily report, the Ministry on Wednesday also indicated that there were 6,064 active cases on the island.

The province of Matanzas diagnosed the highest number of infections in the last day with 224, followed by Holguin with 137, and Sancti Spiritus with 79, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, 9.8 million of the 11.2 million Cubans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 5.6 million have received a booster dose, according to health authorities.

The country’s immunisation program is being carried out with Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, three of the five vaccines developed in Cuba.

