Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) has issued a heavy rain warning for the rest of this week as the Atlantic hurricane season got underway.

“There will be heavy rainfall in western and central Cuba, pushing the 24-hour precipitation totals up to 200 millimeters for some towns and communities,” Xinhua news agency quoted Insmet said on its website.

Local authorities are on alert due to the possibility that the remnants of May’s Pacific Hurricane Agatha will turn into the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022.

Agatha made landfall in southern Mexico on Monday as a category 2 hurricane, leaving at least 11 people dead and 33 missing.

Forecasters predict that between 14 and 21 named storms could form in the Atlantic Ocean during this year’s season, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

20220602-132202