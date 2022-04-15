HEALTHWORLD

Cuba registers 479 daily Covid-19 cases

Cuba registered 479 Covid-19 infections and no deaths, which brought the caseload to 1,099,042 and kept the death toll at 8,519, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In its daily report, the Ministry added on Friday that there were 1,951 active cases in the country, the lowest figure in recent weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The province of Camaguey again recorded the highest number of new daily infections with 89, followed by Havana with 50, and Villa Clara with 41.

Nearly 9.9 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, while more than 6.4 million have received a booster dose.

