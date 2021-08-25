Cuba registered on Tuesday 9,907 new Covid-19 infections in the last day, a record number, to total 602,526 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health also reported 92 more deaths, bringing the total to 4,710, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily report that the country registered 50,371 active cases, the highest daily figure of the pandemic.

“All provinces reported a positivity rate higher than 16 per cent from the samples analyzed, except for the western provinces of Havana and Matanzas, and the Special Municipality of the Isla de la Juventud,” the expert said.

The province of Cienfuegos led in new infections in the last day, with 1,316.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government is carrying out a vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with 3,132,266 of the 11.2 million Cubans receiving their three doses of domestically-produced vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 or Soberana Plus.

