Cuba set on Friday a new record of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 7,784, for a total of 316,383 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said.

It also announced 66 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,203, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran called on the population to reinforce health measures.

The province of Matanzas remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Cuba, reporting 1,603 cases in the last day, followed by Havana (1,357) and Ciego de Avila (969), which has one of the highest presence of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus on the island.

Meanwhile, more than 3.4 million people have received at least one dose of one of the nationally-produced Covid-19 vaccine candidates being used in the national immunization campaign.

–IANS

int/pgh