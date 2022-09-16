WORLD

Cuba to present resolution to lift US trade embargo at UNGA

Cuba will again submit a resolution against the US trade embargo at this year’s UN General Assembly in November, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

“After more than 60 years of siege, that policy impacts, like never before, Cuban families inside and outside of the country,” he said on Twitter, noting it will be the 30th time to present the resolution, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution calling for an end to the embargo has consistently won the overwhelming support of UN members.

However, the US “persists in ignoring the demands of the international community and has intensified the blockade to unprecedented levels”, Rodriguez said.

He added it failed to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba, but caused unjustifiable shortages, pain and suffering for Cuban families by limiting basic necessities.

Official data show in the first 14 months of US President Joe Biden’s administration alone, the embargo has caused Cuba economic losses of around $6.3 billion.

First imposed in 1962, the embargo was tightened by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who imposed more than 240 sanctions against the island nation.

In 2021, a total of 184 countries voted in favour of the resolution, for the 29th year in a row, with only the US and Israel voting against.

