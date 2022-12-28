The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate courses will conducted from June 1 next year, UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Professor Kumar told IANS that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct these exams (CUET-PG) from June 1 to June 10, 2023.

Accoding to the UGC Chaiman, the application process for CUET-PG is to start in mid-March 2023. It is a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score, he added.

For CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1 2023, the UGC chief said.

The application process of CUET for academic year 2023-24 will start in the first week of February 2023. CUET-UG exams to be conducted between May 21 and 31. As all Central universities have adopted the CUET for the undergraduate admissions, the UGC believes that now more private, state-run and deemed to be universities will take part in it.

Prof Kumar said that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. In CUET-UG a candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages.

According to him, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the medium.

The NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day. Next week, the NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates.

The NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the UG and PG Entrance Test for Central and other participating Universities for the academic session 2023- 2024.

Accoding to the NTA, the Common University Entrance Test provided a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities and other participating Universities. The applicants are also given the opportunity, to make corrections in the particulars of their online Application Forms.

Last year, the examination was held in the computer-based test mode, and was of objective type, comprising of multiple choice questions.

