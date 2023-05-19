The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2023 for the students of Jammu and Kashmir. As per an official announcement made by UGC chief M. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2023 scheduled for May 21 to May 25 has been cancelled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, and it will now commence from May 26 onwards.

The first phase of the CUET exams were scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31.

The UGC chief also said that being sensitive to the needs of the candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir.

According to Kumar, a total of 87,309 candidates have registered for CUET UG-2023 from Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that for further clarification, the candidates may contact 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to regularly visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

