The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 started on Friday for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges. Around 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET-UG, out of which, about 8,10,000 candidates are appearing in the first slot on July 15, while about 6,80,000 candidates will appear in the second slot starting from August 4.

The National Testing Agency is conducting this test at various centres in 554 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. UGC President M Jagadesh Kumar said that 98 per cent candidates have been allotted CUET exam centres in their chosen cities.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), students have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects under the new education policy. Significantly, under the new education policy, students have been given more freedom to choose the subjects of their choice. Due to this, unique combinations of different subjects have been created.

The Central University Entrance Test is being conducted for undergraduate courses in colleges on the basis of the class XII syllabus only. There are no questions in the entrance test from the syllabus of any other class other than XII. The marks obtained in class XII will not be considered for admission in the colleges under CUET.

85 Indian universities will provide admission to students in undergraduate courses through this process. In the first slot, the exam will be held on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 while in the second slot it will be organised on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.

Students who clear these exams will be considered eligible for admission in 90 universities. These include 43 central universities. According to the NTA, keeping in mind the large number of subjects, a specific date sheet has been prepared for each candidate.

